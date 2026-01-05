Faridabad gang rape: Haryana women commission takes action-taken report

The Haryana state commission for women on Sunday has taken cognisance of the gang rape of a 25-year-old woman in Faridabad, officials said. The commission chairperson, Renu Bhatia, asked the Faridabad police commissioner, Satender Kumar Gupta, about a detailed report on the incident and action taken till now by the police, they said. Six days after the incident, the woman remains hospitalised (Representational Image)

“I have spoken to the victim’s family, and we will provide all necessary assistance to her,” Bhatia said. Meanwhile, Dr Amit Yadav, who is treating the victim at his private hospital, said that the victim’s condition is stable. “A surgery of her face was carried out on Saturday to fix the deep wounds sustained on her face. After the consent of the woman, the surgery of her fractured right shoulder will be carried out,” Dr Yadav added.

According to the police details, the woman went to her friend’s house in Sector 23, Faridabad, on Monday evening. While returning home, she took an auto-rickshaw to the NIT 2 Chowk and then walked to the Metro Chowk. As she stood there around midnight to take an auto to get to her home, the two accused, the driver of a private hospital’s ambulance, allegedly offered the woman a lift, they said.

However, instead of taking the 25-year-old to her destination, they allegedly drove towards Gurugram and allegedly raped her inside the moving vehicle, they added. She was driven around through the night and thrown out of the vehicle near Raja Chowk in Faridabad around 3 am on Tuesday. The survivor was later admitted to a private hospital, police said.

The two accused, one from Mathura and the other from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, have since been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Once the woman gets better, an identification parade of the accused will be held before a magistrate. They will then take on a production warrant from the jail for further questioning, the officer added.