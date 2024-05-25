Faridabad: One of family dead in suspected suicide pact

The entire family of a businessman, who was allegedly in debt of crores, allegedly tried to end their life here. The head of the family lost his life in the incident while the conditions of five others are critical, police said on Friday. The victims were taken to a private hospital where the head of the family died and others are critical, as per the police. (iStock)

All five, including two women and two children, are being treated at a hospital. An FIR was registered against 15 accused, police added.

According to the police, the incident took place last night. The deceased’s son had allegedly taken a loan of about ₹40 crore from many people and banks. The miscreants and recovery agents were allegedly threatening the family to repay the loan.

Some miscreants had allegedly come to their house on Thursday night and kidnapped the guard. Later they fled after leaving the guard, but due to fear, the entire family took the step, the police said.

After hearing the screams, the neighbours reached their house and informed the police, they added.

The deceased had a ghee and oil business about ten years ago. When he stopped his business, his son set up a mobile spare parts factory by allegedly taking loans worth crores, they said.

“I was receiving threatening calls from Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai and Ahmedabad and the miscreants were threatening to kill my entire family. They tried to kill us last night and also kidnapped our guard,” the victim said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Mumbai resident Kishan, Ahmedabad resident Swami ji, Delhi resident Sunny Jain, Dubai resident Gary alias Diwansukh, Rocky, Akash and 10 others under relevant sections of the IPC including, kidnapping and abatement to suicide, said police.

A senior police officer said they are verifying the facts and are conducting raids to nab the accused.