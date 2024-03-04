 Faridabad to hold half marathon on first Sunday of October - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Faridabad to hold half marathon on first Sunday of October

Faridabad to hold half marathon on first Sunday of October

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 04, 2024 07:48 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that Faridabad district will host a half marathon on the first Sunday of October similar to the full marathon event being organised in Gurugram every last Sunday of February.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Olympian boxer Mary Kom and shooter Manu Bhaker during Faridabad half marathon in Faridabad on Sunday. (PTI)
While interacting with the participants at the Faridabad half marathon, he said these annual events in both cities--after a six-month interval--will serve positive purposes, delivering meaningful messages to every section of society. Moreover, a framework will be prepared to organise such events in other major cities of the state, he said.

The chief minister dedicated Sunday’s half marathon in Faridabad to the theme of Swachh Haryana, Swachh Bharat.

The boxing legend, Mary Kom, and shooter Manu Bhaker were also present on this occasion.

An official spokesperson said despite the rain the half marathon held at Surajkund saw a massive turnout of participants. The event witnessed the participation of over 50,000 runners across different categories, with thousands of spectators attending various events.

Khattar honoured 90-year-old Shankari Devi who participated in the 5-km fun run. He called her an inspiration for youth power.

