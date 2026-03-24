Faridkot brothers jump before train; villagers say ‘were in debt’

Two brothers were found dead on a railway track near Kotkapura in Faridkot on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Jaskaran Singh (38) and Jora Singh (34) from Harinau village in Faridkot. Both were reportedly killed after being hit by the Chhindwara Express train near Bahmanwala village. Both were reportedly killed after being hit by the Chhindwara Express train near Bahmanwala village.

Officials in the Government Railway Police (GRP), pleading anonymity, said that, prima facie, it looks like a suicide case.

An official said that the station master of Kotkapura alerted the GRP that two persons were killed after being run over by the train at around 10.30 am.

“Mutilated bodies were taken to Guru Gobind Singh Government Medical College for autopsy. Further action will be taken based on the statements of the aggrieved families,” said the GRP official. According to reports, Villagers said that the deceased had small landholdings and were in debt.

HELP IS JUST A CALL AWAY MEDICAL CONSULTATION: 104 (24x7 Punjab); Tele MANAS: 14416 or 1800-891-4416 (24x7)