Faridkot court grants bail to 4 dera men in Bargari sacrilege case

chandigarh news

This comes hours after the special investigation team probing 2015 sacrilege incidents filed a chargesheet against them in another sacrilege case
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 12:17 AM IST

A Faridkot court on Tuesday granted bail to four Dera Sacha Sauda followers in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, wherein torn pages of “bir” (copy of Guru Granth Sahib) were found scattered near a gurdwara.

The court directed the accused to furnish bail bonds of 90,000 each with one surety of the like amount each.

This comes hours after the special investigation team (SIT) probing 2015 sacrilege incidents filed a chargesheet against them in another sacrilege case.

The court of judicial magistrate Tarjani allowed the bail applications Sukhjinder Singh, alias Sunny, and Ranjit Singh, alias Bhola, both residents of Kotkapura, Shakti Singh of Daggu Romana village and Baljit Singh of Sikhanwala village in Faridkot district.

However, they will not be released as they are in judicial custody in another sacrilege incident wherein derogatory posters were pasted near gurdwara at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala villages in 2015.

On October 12, 2015, torn pages of a bir (copy of Guru Granth Sahib), which was stolen from the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara, were found scattered near a shrine at Bargari. The SIT probe has found that the accused had scattered the torn pages of “bir” on October 12 at Bargari.

