Faridkot court had issued open-ended warrant against Goldy Brar in March 2021

A Faridkot court had issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, in March 2021 for his alleged role in the murder of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.

A close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Brar is also a key accused in the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29.

Unlike an NBW, an open-ended NBW does not carry a time limit for execution, which facilitates the issuance of a red corner notice (RCN). An RCN, which is issued by Interpol on the request of a member country, allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, paving the way for extradition.

The Punjab Police on Wednesday had claimed that they had sent a proposal for an RCN against Brar on May 19, 10 days before Moose Wala’s murder. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) contested this claim on Thursday, claiming that they got the proposal on May 30, a day after the murder. Nonetheless, there was around 14-month delay by the state police in sending the proposal.

On February 18, 2021, two men had shot dead Gurlal Singh Pehalwan in Faridkot. Hours later, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the murder. After Brar’s name surfaced, the district police approached a local court seeking an open-ended NBW against him, which was subsequently issued on March 18. In the chargesheet filed in November, Brar was named the main conspirator.

Last month, on May 5, the sessions judge once again issued directions to police to ensure Brar’s presence in court or to follow an alternative procedure, declaring him a proclaimed offender (PO). On June 4, court issued fresh arrest warrants against Brar for July 2. At least three warrants have to be issued before an absconding suspect can be declared a PO.

Police officers contacted by the HT for a comment on the apparent delay refused to come on record, claiming it was an “internal procedure”.

