Faridkot dera deputy head murder: HC denies bail to absconding SP in 20 lakh bribe case

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of absconding superintendent of police (SP) Gagnesh Kumar in a ₹20-lakh bribery case observing that his custodial interrogation was required to “unearth entire modus operandi.” The bribe was allegedly sought to “re-nominate a prime accused” in the murder case of deputy head of Harka Das dera Dayal Das, who was shot dead at Kot Sukhia village in Faridkot on November 7, 2019.

“In a nutshell, the petitioner who was a member of the special investigation team (SIT), demanded and received a bribe for implicating accused Sant Jarnail Dass in murder case, his presence at the spot at the time of payment of bribe twice which was allegedly received by him, he is not entitled for anticipatory bail as the recovery of bribe money and other material is yet to be effected. Given the nature of the allegations, custodial interrogation is required. An analysis of the allegations and evidence collected does not warrant the grant of bail to the petitioner,” said justice Anoop Chitkara.

On February 8, the high court had granted interim relief from arrest to the SP and ordered the Punjab Police to file a detailed reply in the case. Police in its reply have said that the matter is pending approval.

VB has already submitted a proposal to the state government seeking a go-ahead to name IGP PK Yadav as an accused in the bribery case. Yadav is presently posted as IGP (technical services), Chandigarh, with an additional charge of resident commissioner (police coordination), Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi.

The VB proposal came after the Faridkot court accepted Malkiat Das’s plea to turn approver in the case. Malkiat, who is head of gaushala in Faridkot, is also an accused in the ₹20-lakh bribery case. Malkiat, after turning approver, provided details regarding the bribe paid to two police officers, which he claimed were collected from him on behalf of the IG Yadav. Earlier this month, Malkiat had recorded his statement in the court. The VB is still waiting for the government sanction.