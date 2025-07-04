Faridkot DSP, crime against women, arrested for offering bribe to SSP’s staff

Faridkot deputy superintendent of police (DSP), crimes against women cell, Rajanpal Singh was arrested for offering a bribe of ₹1 lakh to the reader of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain on Friday. Faridkot deputy superintendent of police (DSP), crimes against women cell, Rajanpal Singh was arrested for offering a bribe of ₹ 1 lakh to the reader of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain on Friday. (HT Photo)

The accused had approached the SSP’s personal staff to bury a complaint of corruption against him.

SSP Jain said the case against Rajanpal was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Faridkot city police station.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, the reader to the SSP, is the complainant in the case.

On May 24, SSP Jain had assigned a complaint of a matrimonial dispute to Rajanpal Singh for investigation. “The aggrieved family contacted me recently with a complaint that the DSP Rajanpal had extracted ₹1 lakh from them to act on the complaint. The complainant also said that the officer was demanding more money for the investigation in the matrimonial grievance,” the SSP said.

Jain said the family agreed to file a written complaint, but the DSP got a whiff of it and contacted her staff.

“The DSP visited my reader’s office on Thursday and started enquiring about the written complaint of corruption against him. Rajanpal offered my staffer a bribe of ₹1 lakh to suppress the complaint and I was immediately alerted. Taking prompt note, a first information report (FIR) was registered and the accused officer was arrested at 1am,” the SSP added.