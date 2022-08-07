Faridkot jail official caught with heroin, smart phone
An assistant superintendent of Faridkot Modern jail was arrested with 78gm heroin and a smart phone on Saturday, exposing chinks in the jail security system and the easy access that inmates had to the banned items.
Binny Taank, assistant superintendent of the jail, was nabbed with the contraband and booked under Sections 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in discharge of his public functions) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 42, 52A of Prisons Act and 21B of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Faridkot senior superintendent of police Rajpal Singh said that Taank was caught with eight packets, containing 78gm heroin, hidden amid papers in a file in his hand. He also allegedly manhandled the wardens, who caught him and attempted to flee but was apprehended. A new mobile phone was also recovered from his possession. “We have taken the accused into custody and investigation is underway,” he added.
The development comes days after more than 45 % of inmates lodged in Faridkot jail tested positive for drugs. In all, 1,064 of total 2,333 inmates in the jail have failed the dope test conducted by the health department. Last month, the state government had started a drug screening drive for diagnosing substance abuse among prisoners in jails across the state.
In the past few years, a number of jail officials have been nabbed for their alleged role in supplying drugs to inmates here. A couple of days ago, an assistant sub-inspector in Moga police was arrested for supplying drugs supply to the Faridkot jail inmates.
During a visit to Faridkot jail recently, Punjab jail minister Harjot Bains had promised to make all prisons in the state free of mobile phones and drugs. Bains announced that the jail department will reward the warder and other jail staff who caught the “black sheep”.
-
Ludhiana traffic police install reflectors on slow moving vehicles
In a bid to help curb road accidents caused by the lack of visibility, traffic police on Saturday pasted reflector tapes and stickers about traffic awareness on commercial vehicles at the Sherpur chowk in collaboration with various transport associations. On the occasion, both joint commissioner of police (JCP, traffic and operations) Gurdial Singh and assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic-2) Gurpreet Singh pressed for the need to create awareness regarding traffic rules in the public.
-
Delhi LG Saxena suspends 11 excise officials for ‘lapses’ in city liquor policy
Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday approved the suspension against 11 officers of the Delhi excise department for “serious lapses” in the implementation of the city's 2021-22 excise policy, said officials aware of the matter. The 11 include IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, who was the city's excise commissioner at the time, and incumbent deputy commissioner Anand Tiwari. Delhi government officials did not respond to requests seeking comment on the suspensions.
-
Shinde lands in Delhi on his 7th trip; cabinet expansion on top of agenda
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit. This is Shinde's seventh trip to the national capital since he took oath of office on June 30. Shinde and Fadnavis attended the third meeting of the national committee on “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” on Saturday. On Sunday, Shinde will attend NITI Aayog's governing council meeting to be chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi.
-
Residents accuse Ludhiana MC of sub-standard repair work at road cave-in site
Residents have accused the municipal corporation of using substandard quality sewer pipes to repair the damaged cave-in site near the post office in Passi Nagar. Resident Narinder Masson alleged that the sewer pipes that were being installed at the cave-in site are already damaged. A large portion of the Sua road caved-in in Passi Nagar on July 30 after the city witnessed heavy rainfall.
-
Punjab and Haryana high court summons PSPCL chairman
The Punjab and Haryana high court has summoned chairman and managing director, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for September 1 over non-speaking orders being passed in the cases of disputes between the corporation and employees. The court observed that a perusal of the order passed indicated that it is non-speaking order.
