Faridkot jail official caught with heroin, smart phone

An assistant superintendent of Faridkot Modern jail was arrested with 78gm heroin and a smart phone on Saturday, exposing chinks in the jail security system and the easy access that inmates had to the banned items.

Binny Taank, assistant superintendent of the jail, was nabbed with the contraband and booked under Sections 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in discharge of his public functions) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 42, 52A of Prisons Act and 21B of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police Rajpal Singh said that Taank was caught with eight packets, containing 78gm heroin, hidden amid papers in a file in his hand. He also allegedly manhandled the wardens, who caught him and attempted to flee but was apprehended. A new mobile phone was also recovered from his possession. “We have taken the accused into custody and investigation is underway,” he added.

The development comes days after more than 45 % of inmates lodged in Faridkot jail tested positive for drugs. In all, 1,064 of total 2,333 inmates in the jail have failed the dope test conducted by the health department. Last month, the state government had started a drug screening drive for diagnosing substance abuse among prisoners in jails across the state.

In the past few years, a number of jail officials have been nabbed for their alleged role in supplying drugs to inmates here. A couple of days ago, an assistant sub-inspector in Moga police was arrested for supplying drugs supply to the Faridkot jail inmates.

During a visit to Faridkot jail recently, Punjab jail minister Harjot Bains had promised to make all prisons in the state free of mobile phones and drugs. Bains announced that the jail department will reward the warder and other jail staff who caught the “black sheep”.

