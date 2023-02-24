Faridkot medical college gets nod to add 25 more MBBS seats

Faridkot he GGSMCH was established in 1973 with a capacity of 50 MBBS seats. In 2013, the college got an approval for 100 seats and the number was increased in 2019 to 125 seats. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

The National Medical Commission has given an approval to add 25 more MBBS seats in Guru Gobind Singh Medical College (GGSMC), Faridkot. This will increase the intake capacity of the medical college from 125 to 150 seats in the upcoming academic session.

The GGSMCH was established in 1973 with a capacity of 50 MBBS seats. In 2013, the college got an approval for 100 seats and the number was increased in 2019 to 125 seats.

With this, three government medical colleges in Punjab --- Faridkot (150 seats), Amritsar (250 seats) and Patiala (225 seats) --- now offer 625 MBBS seats.

Dr Avinish Kumar, vice-chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) and director of medical education and research, Punjab, said the administration of the university and college are making all the possible efforts to strengthen medical education. “The move will give an opportunity to more students to join the MBBS course,” he said.

Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan, registrar, BFUHS, said that GGSMC is the only medical college in the region catering to seven districts of Punjab. “It is also the only government medical college in Punjab offering MCH plastic surgery super-speciality course,” he added.