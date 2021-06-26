Farm economy endangered by massive power cuts: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said the farm economy of the state had been endangered by the Congress government with massive power cuts and insufficient canal water, threatening to devastate the paddy crop.

The SAD chief was here to install new Kharar municipal committee president Jaspreet Kaur Longia in her chair. Party constituency in-charge Ranjit Singh Gill and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra were also present.

Talking to mediapersons, Sukhbir said even as the top Congress leadership was engaged in an internal feud with chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s chair on a rickety wicket, the farmers of the state had been left to their fate. He said farmers were barely getting four to five hours of power and that to in gaps instead of the promised eight-hour uninterrupted power supply. He said for the first time ever, the canal supply had been disrupted which can lead to destruction of paddy crop over the vast swathes in the Malwa region.

Answering a media query, Sukhbir said the chief minister, who had recently approved a police job for the son of Congress legislator Fatehjang Bajwa on compassionate grounds for the alleged service done by late Satnam Singh Bajwa for the nation, should reflect on the letter he had written to Sonia Gandhi on the issue. “In the letter, Amarinder had stated that the Satnam Bajwa had been killed in a gang war connected with smuggling.”