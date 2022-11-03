Farm fires: Patients with respiratory ailments, allergies flood Ludhiana hospitals

The spike in stubble burning cases and resultant pollution has led to an unprecedented rise in the number of patients suffering from allergies, especially respiratory issues such as bronchitis and asthma, in Ludhiana.

According to Ludhiana civil hospital doctors, the outpatient department (OPD) has witnessed a 30% rise in patients with breathing issues, coughing and sneezing. The condition of co-morbid patients has worsened.

At civil hospital, patients are turning up from both rural and urban areas with symptoms of the COPD, shortness of breath, wheezing, chest tightness, frequent respiratory infections and excess mucus in lungs.

“An increase has been marked in the number of patients who need hospitalisation and suffer from severe respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Before Diwali, they all were living a normal life, but the sudden rise in stubble burning cases following Diwali aggravated their problems,” said Dr Amanpreet Kaur Brar, MD (medicine) at the civil hospital.

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) also witnessed a rise in the number of patients suffering from allergic diseases, including allergic rhinitis, allergic conjunctivitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis and asthma since October 24.

“Simply put, particulate matter released due to burning of stubble remains hanging in the air due to the cold temperature and slow wind speed. These fine particulate matters enter our respiratory system and settle at mucosa and cause allergic reaction,” said Dr Akashdeep, senior pulmonologist at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H).

“Earlier, allergies were noticed among children and chronic patients, but now patients from all age groups have started arriving,” said Akashdeep.

Dr Bishav Mohan, medical superintendent of Hero DMC Heart Institute, who has created a WhatsApp group to share advisories among patients and other healthcare professionals, says, “The rising pollution levels coupled with a drop in temperature was proving hazardous for senior citizens and, especially, for those who go for walks early in the morning and evening when the pollution level is higher.”

According to internal medicine specialist Dr Gaurav Sachdeva, poor air quality has led to a sudden jump in the number of cases of naso-bronchial allergies, including COPD and asthma. While asthma is more common among children, teenagers and younger adults, COPD is more common in elderly people. The number of cases may further go up as the pollution level increases, he added.

“The smoke emanating from stubble burning aggravates the problem for patients. Winter, too, makes things worse for patients suffering from asthma, COPD and bronchitis,” said Dr Gaurav.

“Using mask, covering nose and face is helpful, but one shouldn’t stop or decrease asthma medication during this time. It is also advisable to rush patients to a chest disease specialist if the severity of the allergy increases,” he added.