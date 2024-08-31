Farm leaders announce 2-hour rail roko protest on October 3 to mark 200 days of farmers’ stir

Farm unions to hold mahapanchayats in Haryana and also question BJP candidates over anti-farmer policies Olympian Vinesh Phogat being felicitated at a farmers' rally on the 200th day of their ongoing protest, at Shambhu border, Saturday, Aug 31, 2024. (PTI)

Farm unions called for a two-hour rail roko protest on October 3, the third anniversary of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, where eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed in 2021 during a protest against now repealed three farm laws.

Former union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish is the main accused in the case.

Farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, convener of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, said that the protest is to demand justice for the victims.

“We demand that the Central government open the route and let us advance to Delhi where we can peacefully demand the legal guarantee for MSP as well as other demands.. The October 3 two-hour rail roko is part of wider protests. Fresh announcements will also be made later,” Pandher added.

Pandher also announced that two mahapanchayats will be held in Jind (September 15) and Pipli (September 22) to mobilise farmers and highlight the Central government’s anti-farmers policies.

“Haryana is bracing for upcoming assembly elections with polling scheduled for October 5. Our Delhi Chalo march has been going on since February 13 and attempts have been made to crush this agitation. We are undeterred,” he said, adding that farm unions will pose questions to the BJP candidates about several key issues during Haryana polls.

Tejveer Singh, spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Shaheed Bhagat Singh), stated that the protests would be aimed at holding the BJP accountable for ‘anti-farmer’ decisions.

“We will question the BJP candidates as to why farmers were stopped from marching to Delhi,” Tejveer Singh said.

Pandher said that the protest is growing every movement and this is a clear message to the BJP-led Union Government. “BJP would face another electoral setback in Haryana, similar to the one it faced in the rural belts of North India during the recent Lok Sabha elections. We will make the voters aware regarding the anti-farmers’ decisions of the BJP,” Pandher said.