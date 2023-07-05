Punjab farm bodies decry inadequate water in irrigation canals

The farm unions have rejected the Punjab government’s claim of giving canal water to every farmer even at the tail-end of the water courses and brick-lining of all the minor water courses in the state along with restoration of abandoned water courses. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal along with the leaders of other farm unions addressing media at Kisan Bhawan, Sector 35 in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh /HT)

“The water has been released in the minor courses at a much later stage and that too half of the allocated water, said Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

Rajewal was speaking on behalf of the other farm bodies including the India Kisan Federation, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Bharati Kisan Union (Mansa) and Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee.

Rajewal said that the state government is releasing 4,036 cusecs more water to Rajasthan over and above its allocation of 1,778 cusecs from Khakha headworks and 1,688 cusecs from Makhha headworks which is affecting the water in courses in Punjab.

“The water in minor courses was opened a week late than the scheduled time and it didn’t reach the outlets because more water was supplied to Rajasthan than the allocated share. Although it did reach up to the tail-end due to brick-lining but more area remained non-irrigated, said Prem Singh Bhangu, who heads Kisan Sangrash Committee.

According to the farm leaders, 75% of the minor water courses are yet to be brick-lined except in the districts of Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Sangrur. Due to the scarcity of canal water, farmers had to depend on underground water, the farm leaders said.

The five farm bodies also demanded minimum support price (MSP) and procurement of moong, maize and mustard crops.

The farm leaders said that the preparation for the proposed morcha on August 5 at Mohali on water crisis, pollution and attack on the federal system is in full swing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON