Farmer first project: GADVASU conducts training on vermiculture technology
Farmers participated in the training-cum-input distribution camp conducted by GADVASU experts at Moom village in Barnala district
Under Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) sponsored Farmer First Project, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana organised a method demonstration and input distribution camp on vermiculture technology for farmers at Moom village of Barnala district.
A total of 60 beneficiary farmers from the operational area participated in the training-cum-input distribution camp arranged under the guidance of PS Brar, director of extension education.
Team members of the project conducted hands-on training programme on vermiculture technology. An expert lecture and method demonstration on vermicomposting livestock waste using rhino beds was also conducted by Dr. Amandeep.
Meanwhile, Dr. Y S Jadoun motivated the farmers to cut costs on chemical fertilizers by using the process of vermicomposting.
Vermicomposting kits containing vermibeds, pipes, shade nets and earthworms were distributed among the beneficiaries.
