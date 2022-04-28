Farmer killed, arhtiya injured in clash over labour in Ferozepur

A 42-year-old farmer was killed and a commission agent and his son were injured in a clash at Tibbi Khurd village near Mamdot, 22km from Ferozepur town, on Thursday.

Two commission agents were involved in a clash over labour at the village grain market on Wednesday night. A meeting was called on Thursday morning to resolve the issue. Police said the argument worsened and the two sides turned violent, leading to firing.

The farmer, Kirpal Singh of Jodhpur village, and a commission agent, Surat Singh, and his son, Gulshan Singh, sustained bullet wounds. Kirpal succumbed to his injuries, while the father and son were undergoing treatment at a local private hospital.

Police are trying to identify the accused.