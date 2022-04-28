Farmer killed, arhtiya injured in clash over labour in Ferozepur
A 42-year-old farmer was killed and a commission agent and his son were injured in a clash at Tibbi Khurd village near Mamdot, 22km from Ferozepur town, on Thursday.
Also read: India country with most internet shutdowns for 4th time, 85 in J&K alone: Report
Two commission agents were involved in a clash over labour at the village grain market on Wednesday night. A meeting was called on Thursday morning to resolve the issue. Police said the argument worsened and the two sides turned violent, leading to firing.
The farmer, Kirpal Singh of Jodhpur village, and a commission agent, Surat Singh, and his son, Gulshan Singh, sustained bullet wounds. Kirpal succumbed to his injuries, while the father and son were undergoing treatment at a local private hospital.
Police are trying to identify the accused.
-
Covid-19 in Karnataka: Four ‘black fungus’ cases observed in Bengaluru hospital
Amid rising cases of Covid in Bengaluru, black fungus or mucormycosis cases have against been observed in Bengaluru. Four patients so far have shown symptoms in Manipal Hospitals according to a report in Deccan Herald. Dr Santosh Shivaswamy, senior consultant, ENT and Head and Neck Surgeon said: “Mucormycosis and Aspergillum are present in black fungus cases. Mucormycosis more aggressive than Aspergillus. The treatment and modalities for both types are anti-fungal medication.”
-
Mayawati slams Samajwadi Party, says not vying for president's post
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday hit out at rival Samajwadi Party for “spreading rumors” that she is vying for the president's post while blaming it for the Bhartiya Janata Party return to power in Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati said she is committed to fulfilling the dreams and ideals of Bhimrao Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshi Ram. BSP managed to win just one of the state's 403 seats.
-
Bombay HC extends interim anticipatory bail relief to Somaiyas till June 14
The Bombay high court on Thursday extended the interim anticipatory bail relief to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil in the INS Vikrant fraud case. The relief has been extended till June 14. The BJP leader was earlier granted pre-arrest bail by the Bombay high court in the case on April 13 while Neil was given the bail a week later (on April 20).
-
Speaker orders probe into Punjab assembly staff recruitment during Congress rule
Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday ordered a probe into the recruitment of assembly staff during the tenure of the previous Congress government. Also read: Guest Column Audit can wait, fix Punjab's political economy Sandhwan ordered the probe after receiving a complaint regarding alleged irregularities in the recruitment done during the previous assembly. The Speaker said that if anything was done in contravention of the law, action would be taken.
-
Planning to get your kid vaccinated? Bengaluru doc shares some dos and don'ts
If you are planning to get in line to get your child vaccinated, here are some dos and don'ts to follow. Dr. Gaurav Sharma, a general physician at the GS Family Clinic on Kanakpura Road, with over 19 years of experience told Hindustan Times that so as long as the child has no heightened sensitivity or allergies, he or she may be given the vaccine.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics