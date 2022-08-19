Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmer killed over water dispute in Hisar, one booked

Published on Aug 19, 2022 08:39 PM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: A farmer has been booked for allegedly killing another farmer over a water dispute at Hisar’s Kheri Jalab village, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Dharmpal.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s son Naresh Kumar said his father had gone to irrigate their fields where he was engaged in a verbal spat with another farmer, Megha.

“Megha had attacked my father with a sharp-edged weapon, being used in agriculture activities. A neighbouring farmer had called me and informed me about the incident. We then informed the police,” he added.

Investigation officer Anil Kumar of Narnaund police station said they have registered a case of murder against Megha and handed over the victim’s body to his family after conducting an autopsy.

