Farmer killed over water dispute in Hisar, one booked
: A farmer has been booked for allegedly killing another farmer over a water dispute at Hisar’s Kheri Jalab village, police said on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Dharmpal.
In his complaint to the police, the victim’s son Naresh Kumar said his father had gone to irrigate their fields where he was engaged in a verbal spat with another farmer, Megha.
“Megha had attacked my father with a sharp-edged weapon, being used in agriculture activities. A neighbouring farmer had called me and informed me about the incident. We then informed the police,” he added.
Investigation officer Anil Kumar of Narnaund police station said they have registered a case of murder against Megha and handed over the victim’s body to his family after conducting an autopsy.
Drishti: A celebration of photography in tricity
The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi, in collaboration with Tricity Photo Art Society, celebrated World Photography Day (August 19), by organising the seventh edition of a photo exhibition of its members, Drishti-2022. Drishti was inaugurated by eminent artist and photographer Diwan Manna on Friday. CLKA chairman Bheem Malhotra said the event is on till August 23 at the CLKA office gallery of Rani Laxmi Bai Bhawan, Sector 38C, Chandigarh.
Rescuing homeless animals, one day at a time
This International Homeless Animals' Day (August 20), we talked to some local animal shelters' teams about their work and the challenges. Gaurav, of Waheguru Animal Welfare and Group of Environmentalist, says they used to send rescued animals to a shelter in Mullanpur, but once that got closed, they decided to open a shelter in 2018. Founder-director of Protection and Care for Animals, Reshamjit Kaur Dhaliwal, is running an animal shelter in Kharar since 2013.
Foreign national held at airport with cocaine worth ₹3.75 crore
Based on a specific tip-off, the Air Intelligence Unit officials of the Customs on Thursday evening intercepted the woman Bintu Janneh, near the arrival hall of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. She had concealed the contraband in her handbag and was supposed to deliver it to a person in Mumbai. Examination of her handbag led to recovery of 500 grams of cocaine, said Customs officials. Customs officers are trying to identify her associates.
No water supply in Pune city on August 25
There will be no water supply across the city on Thursday (August 25) as the Pune Municipal Corporation will carry out electrical and civil related works at various locations. Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department, said, “PMC has planned meter installation, maintenance and water supply line connection works at many areas, including Parvati and Cantonment water treatment plants.” Areas getting water supply from Bhama Askhed dam will not be affected on Thursday.
Egged! Congress' Karnataka youth wing to send eggs to ministers as protest
After an egg was thrown at former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's convoy - while he was visiting Kodagu district - the Congress's youth wing has said it plans to organise a statewide protest against 'insulting acts' by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The party's youth wing president Mohammad Harris Nalapad said the plan was to send eggs to all ministers to register their disapproval.
