Farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal hits out at Amit Shah on MSP hike claims

Veteran farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal on Monday criticised Union home minister Amit Shah for his claims that the Centre had hiked the minimum support price (MSP) on various crops. Farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal at the Khanauri (Punjab-Haryana) border on Monday as his fast-unto-death entered the 21st day. (HT Photo)

In a brief address at the Khanauri protest site, Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered the 21st day on Monday, said, “He (Amit Shah) holds a responsible position and should not spread misinformation. The rise in MSP of wheat between 2014 and 2024 has only been 56%. Meanwhile, the inflation and input costs have risen by 56.30%. The increase in MSP, as claimed by Amit Shah, pales in comparison to the rise in inflation and input costs.”

Dallewal was responding to Shah’s statement during a television interview, wherein the latter claimed that the Narendra Modi government had increased the MSP by 3.5 times between 2014 and 2024.

The farmer leader further said the real issue was the number of crops actually procured at MSP. “Majority of crops in the country are procured below MSP, despite the Union government announcing MSP for various crops. This is precisely why we are fighting for a legal guarantee on MSP — to ensure it is not just an announcement, but a reality,” he said.

Dallewal further said the Union agriculture ministry had returned ₹1 lakh crore of unutilised funds to the finance ministry over the past four years. “This shows how seriously the Centre takes the agriculture sector,” he remarked.

Specialist docs on 24x7 duty for Dallewal

In light of his worsening condition, a team of medical specialists from Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala has been deployed to monitor his health round-the-clock. After a medical examination, the team advised Dallewal to seek medical assistance at the earliest. The farmer leader, however, refused any medical aid, according to the government doctors’ report.

Punjabi singers, actors come out in support

Having stayed away from the farmers’ protest for nearly 10 months, Punjabi singers and actors have finally come out in their support.

Singer Babbu Mann was first to reach Khanauri border, followed by singer Guru Randhawa. After the meeting, Babbu Mann called out to all Punjabis to unite and support the agitation.

Randhawa posted on social media site X, “Farmers provide food to every household in our country. Their voices need to be heard. I request our government officials to kindly sit down and engage in discussions with the farmers’ representatives.”

Punjabi singers Jass Bajwa, R Nait, Gulab Sidhu, Harf Cheema and comedian Dhutta also reached the site to show their solidarity.

Singer Jass Bajwa, said, “We all are related to the farming sector. I am very concerned about Dallewal ji’s health. Therefore, I appeal to everyone to reach the protesting sites to extend support to the agitation. Punjab singers played an important role during the previous agitation too, and we will do it again.”

Notably, senior farmer leader Sarvan Singh Pandher had called upon Punjabi singers, religious leaders, and artistes in Punjab and other states to support the movement by raising their voice for farmers’ cause.

Talking to HT, Pandher said they had earlier made an appeal to Punjabi singers but he was told that many of Punjabi singers were miffed over the fact that they were not backed and supported by farmer unions when central agencies raided their houses.

“If Punjab singers and artistes are extending support, it is a sign that farmer agitation is turning into people’s movement. We appeal to all the public figures in Punjab, and across the world, to extend support to the movement,” said Pandher.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Indian National Lok Dal senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala, AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang and some other leaders also visited the protest site on Monday to enquire about Dallewal’s health.