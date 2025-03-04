Farmer leaders under house arrest in Punjab’s Doaba

Amid the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) call for a ‘pucca morcha (week-long protest)’ in the state capital of Chandigarh from March 5, Punjab Police raided houses of farm union leaders in the Doaba region, including Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts, and put them under house arrest. In a bid to thwart the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s ‘pucca morcha (week-long protest)’ in the state capital of Chandigarh from March 5, Punjab Police raided houses of farm union leaders and detained several of them. (HT file photo)

Police personnel barged into the houses of farm union leaders and conducted a thorough search before detaining a few of them, besides putting several leaders and workers under house arrest. The leaders and their workers posted CCTV footages of the police action on social media.

The police whisked away senior SKM leader and head of the Doaba Kisan Sangharsh Committee Jangvir Singh Chauhan from his house at Tanda in Hoshiarpur around 4am.

BKU (Doaba) Jalandhar district president Manjit Singh Rai said he along with eight other leaders have been put under house arrest.

“One of our leaders, Santokh Singh, was arrested following the police action. This is muzzling the voice of farmers, who are fighting for a genuine cause,” Rai said.

Mukesh Chander Sharma, senior vice-president of BKU (Rajewal), said he managed to escape after finding the police team standing outside his residence through CCTV cameras. “On one hand, the state government and chief minister Bhagwant Mann claim to be a messiah of the farming community but on the other hand, they resort to such undemocratic ways to quell our protests,” said Sharma, adding that several senior leaders, including Balbir Singh Rajewal, had been put under house arrest.

He said that many of the key leaders were still to be contacted as they had gone underground following apprehension of such police action after Monday night’s inconclusive meeting with the chief minister.