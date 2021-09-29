Farmer, nephew killed over old enmity in Tarn Taran

A 55-year-old farmer and his nephew were shot dead over an old enmity at Nagoke village in Khadoor Sahib subdivision of Tarn Taran district on Tuesday night.

Lakhbir Singh and his brother’s son Amritpal Singh, 26, were on their way to their farmhouse in the village when they were attacked around 10pm.

Police have identified seven of the accused as Yudhbir Singh and his brother Tejbir Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Kawaljit Singh, all residents of Nagoke, and Gurchet Singh, alias Cheti, of Gagrewal village. Police are trying to identify a dozen more accused involved in the crime.

Amritpal had a quarrel with Yudhbir and Tejbir a few days ago. The brothers had been nursing a grudge against him ever since, the police said.

Attacked with sharp-edged weapons

“My uncle Lakhbir Singh and brother Amritpal were returning home from Nagoke bus stand on a motorcycle when they were attacked with sharp-edged weapons by Yudhbir, Tejbir and Lovepreet near the canal in our village,” Amritpal’s cousin Mandeep Singh said.

In the meantime, Arshdeep, Kawaljit and Cheti and 10 unidentified persons also reached the spot in two cars. “All of them attacked my brother and uncle before Cheti opened fire from his gun, killing both,” he said.

Raids on to arrest accused

Vaironwal station house officer (SHO) Varinder Singh Khosa said that raids were on to arrest the absconding accused.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 25-27 of the Arms Act.

Amritpal, whose father died a few years ago, was unmarried, and Lakhbir was a farmer. They lived in a joint family.