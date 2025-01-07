Farmers announce nationwide tractor march on January 26

Protesting farmer unions on Tuesday announced a nationwide tractor march scheduled for January 26. This comes amid the ongoing hunger strike by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26 at the Khanauri border. The condition of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continued to deteriorate further on Tuesday when his blood pressure (BP) dropped to a critical level. Dallewal’s systolic BP fell to 77, while the diastolic value was recorded at 45 last night, creating a panic at the Khanauri site. (HT Photo)

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said that the farmers would be out on roads on their tractors on January 26 across the country to raise their voice for a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP).

The protesting unions also announced that the copies of the draft National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing would be set on fire on January 13.

These announcements came after both the protesting unions – Samyukta Kisan Union (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha – held a meeting at the Khanauri protest site.

Dallewal’s health deteriorating

Meanwhile, the condition of farmer leader Dallewal continued to deteriorate further on Tuesday when his blood pressure (BP) dropped to a critical level.

Dallewal’s systolic BP fell to 77, while the diastolic value was recorded at 45 last night, creating a panic at the Khanauri site.

It was only after a lot of effort by the doctors that Dallewal’s BP improved a little at 2.30 am and stabilised at 95/70.

Confirming the development, a senior doctor of the Punjab health department said that Dallewal’s BP was fluctuating, and he needs to be hospitalised immediately.

“Dallewal’s BP is constantly remaining below the normal range, which is not a good sign. He needs immediate medical aid,” he said.

In addition to a drop in BP, the fasting leader’s pulse rate has also dipped to 42 beat per minute against the normal 72.

Earlier in the day, a Supreme Court-appointed panel met Dallewal and urged him to take medical aid. He has so far refused to take medical assistance, offered by the Punjab government following the apex court’s directions.

The protesting farmer unions on Tuesday said that Dallewal couldn’t even speak for the past few hours owing to his deteriorating health. Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said that the Union government would be “responsible if anything happens to Dallewal”.

Meanwhile, the Patiala health department has now equipped their makeshift hospital which had been erected near the Khanauri protest site with potable X-Ray and ultrasound machines.