Farmers block roads over power pangs in south Malwa
Protesting against inadequate power supply in rural areas, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) blocked highways at various places in Bathinda and adjoining districts of south Malwa, leaving commuters stranded for about two hours under the scorching sun.
A number of union activists gathered at Bhai Ghaniya Chowk, a key intersection of the national highway connecting Bathinda with Chandigarh, Ferozepur and Amritsar. Similar road blockades were seen at Rampura Phul, Mansa, Ferozepur and other places.
In Bathinda, school buses ferrying students were also stuck in traffic jam owing to the blockade. In a few vehicles, patients and attendants from outside Bathinda were seen pleading the protesting farmers to allow them to reach hospital for treatment.
BKU activists raised slogans against the Punjab government and the state power authorities. District unit president Baldev Singh Sandoha said the union would intensify the protests if farmers were not provided ample power supply needed to irrigate cotton and pulses.
Farmers lifted the blockade after Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PCPCL) chairperson BS Sran released a video message to the BKU leadership, assuring all consumers of sufficient power supply.
-
Bombay HC clears pedestrian walkway from Thane station to Vitawa
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday paved the way for the construction of a pedestrian walkway from Thane railway station to Vitawa, Kalwa by allowing the project proponent, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, to cut 13 mangroves required to be removed for construction of the piers of the pedestrian bridge over Thane creek.
-
Thane Traffic Police to recognise Good Samaritans for timely help in road accidents
The Thane Traffic Police have decided to implement the Standard Operating Procedures to recognise a Good Samaritan by rewarding and felicitating the Good Samaritan if he helped save a life in any road accident. According to officials, road accidents claim more than two lakh lives in India alone every year and contributed to the economic loss of approximately 3% of the GDP. Seventeen people die every hour on Indian roads.
-
CNG costlier by ₹4 in Mumbai, third hike in April
The prices of Compressed Natural Gas in the city will increase by ₹4, effective Friday midnight. This will be the third hike by Mahanagar Gas Limited in the month of April. Subsequent to this, the revised rate for CNG will be ₹76/kg. There will be no increase in the price of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Mumbai. Auto rickshaw unions have stated that they will protest outside the MGL on May 17 on the hike.
-
Inflation not restricted to Maharashtra alone, says Supriya Sule says during her visit to Thane
NCP leader Supriya Sule said on Friday in Thane that the Centre was misusing the central agencies and what happened with Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik was unjust. Sule also said that inflation needs to be the focus for the country now. Sule was asked about the various issues that the State Government has faced in recent times. She insisted that inflation is a big issue that needs to be looked into.
-
Vashi residents complain against rising electricity bills despite meters not functioning
Navi Mumbai residents continue to voice their grievances with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited over its alleged failure to provide services against the steep bills being levied. “In my society, there are many meters that have long stopped working. Even the few that are functioning, their calibration is extremely doubtful because these are almost 25 years old and have never once been serviced by MSEDCL,” said Vashi Sector 9 resident, Rohit Malhotra, 50.
