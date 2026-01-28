Farmers dread losses as hail, rain flatten vegetable crops in Haryana

Light to moderate rainfall, coupled with gusty winds and hailstorm, damaged gram and vegetable crops in several districts of Haryana, leaving farmers anxious and distressed. Agricultural officials said that they were getting information about the affected area and will visit them to take stock of the situation. (HT)

Hailstorm was largely reported in Yamunanagar, Ambala, Panipat, Kaithal, along with Bhiwani, Mahendergarh, Hisar, Charkhi Dadri, Rohtak, Jind and Fatehabad, among others.

Farmers said the first spell of rainfall, accompanied with hailstorm, damaged their mustard, potato and other vegetable crops on a large scale. However, barley and wheat crops escaped as much harm due to younger seedlings.

Amit Kumar, a resident of Kusumbhi village in Bhiwani’s Tosham, who has sown mustard crops on nine acres of land, said, “The crop was all set for harvesting by the end of February. But due to rain and hail, more than 90% of the plants are destroyed.”

Rohtash Yadav, a resident of Neerpur village in Mahendergarh, said they woke up to “snow-like” conditions due to hail, adding that they suffered losses of ₹65,000 per acre.

“The government should initiate e-girdawari and give compensation. Many chickpea farmers in the district have also been hit,” Yadav added.

Similarly, Tejpal Singh from Bilaspur of Yamunanagar said heavy hailstorm covered most of the town roads and fields, which will lead to waterlogging in wheat, mustard and other crops.

Bhiwani Congress (Rural) president Anirudh Choudhry demanded compensation for the aggrieved farmers as their potential earnings had been destroyed by hail and rain.

OP Bishnoi, a wheat scientist from Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural university (CCSHAU), Hisar, said the biggest harm was caused to the mustard crop as it was nearing maturity, with seeds sprouting well, adding that the wheat crop was still young as it was sown late and had time to recover.

Ratan Tiwari, director, Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), said as wheat was a winter-loving crop, the rain followed by cold wave will benefit it.

“Following snowfall in the hills, the cold weather seems to have been extended. Light rain will also provide moisture to the crop and help farmers save on irrigation,” he added.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, Jind recorded the maximum amount of rain (15.5 mm), followed by Ambala (9 mm), Panipat (7.5 mm), Palwal/Bhiwani (4 mm) and Gurgaon (3 mm).