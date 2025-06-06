Farmer’s fiery death in land dispute: Surjewala demands HC judge-led probe, 2-cr compensation

Two days after a farmer, involved in a legal land dispute involving a real estate company in Panipat, died in a mysterious incident, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident by a sitting judge of the high court. Randeep Singh Surjewala (HT File)

The victim, Bijender Kumar, a resident of Nizampur village, reportedly sustained severe burn injuries under suspicious circumstances and later died at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. His family alleged that he was set afire by people belonging to a real estate company with which farmer had a running dispute over his land.

Surjewala also sought ₹2 crore as compensation for Kumar’s family.

According to Kumar’s relatives, the incident occurred late on Monday night after he went to inspect his farmland. He had received information that men linked to the real estate company—currently embroiled in a court case with Kumar over the land—had damaged the borewell and tubewell room on his property. A case regarding the disputed land is pending in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Kumar was later found almost completely charred near the site. A case of murder was registered against two individuals, Ravi and Rajat, associated with the builder.

Addressing a press conference in Panipat alongside former MLA Virender Shah and the victim’s brother, Surjewala questioned the delay in registering the FIR. “The incident took place on the night of June 2, but the FIR was lodged only on June 3 at 12.46 pm,” he pointed out.

He also criticised the police for ignoring a video reportedly of Kumar in an ambulance, circulated widely on social media, in which the farmer is heard naming his attackers and stating, “Three-four men from the company poured petrol-like substances on me...” Hindustan Times, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“Why hasn’t action been taken against the owners and directors of the company?” Surjewala asked. “Should farmers be burnt alive for refusing to give up their land to builders? Does the company have the right to kill a poor farmer who legally owned the land under dispute?”

Panipat superintendent of police Bhupender Singh did not respond to calls or messages seeking a comment.