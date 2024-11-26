Farmers flock to Khanauri border as Dallewal’s hunger strike begins on Tuesday

The convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), Jagjeet Singh Dallewal is set to begin his fast unto death from tomorrow at the Khanauri border in Sangrur district in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP. The convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), Jagjeet Singh Dallewal on Monday reached Faridkot, his home district, and transferred his property to his son, daughter-in-law and grandson, a day before sitting on fast unto death. (HT Photo)

Farmers have already started thronging the Khanauri border ahead of fast unto death, with numbers swelling significantly.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting at Shambhu in Patiala district and Khanauri in Sangrur on the Punjab-Haryana border since February 13.

Dallewal on Monday said that he will begin his fast unto death to make the Union government fulfil the legal guarantee for MSP demand.

“We waited for nine months for the Union government to initiate dialogue with us to fulfil our demand of legal guarantee for MSP, but no avail. Now, there is no option left but to take this step. It is do-or-die situation for us,” said 67-year-old Dallewal.

In a dramatic development, Dallewal on Monday reached Faridkot, his home district, and transferred his property to his son, daughter-in-law and grandson, a day before sitting on fast unto death.

He said, “I will come to Faridkot only after getting the demands of farmers met or I wouldn’t show up. Farmers are dying by suicide every day, and it is the legal guarantee for MSP which can save them.”

In 2022, Dallewal sat on fast unto death at Tehna village in Faridkot district against punitive action for stubble burning, no compensation for crop damage due to inclement weather, and pest attack and land acquisition for national highway projects. Dallewal then had ended his hunger strike on the sixth day after assurance from the Punjab government that their demands would be met.

Sukhjeet Singh, member of SKM (non-political), said, “If Dallewal dies during the fast unto death, then his mortal remains won’t be taken to his village. Instead, it would be kept at the protest site till their demands are met.”

“If he dies during the protest, I will be the next to sit on fast unto death. It will continue until our demands are met.”