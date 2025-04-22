Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Farmers getting payment within 24 hrs in Punjab: Kataruchak

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 22, 2025 05:30 AM IST

Highlighting the government’s focus on timely payments, Kataruchak revealed that farmers have already received ₹3,216 crore for their procured wheat, with a strong emphasis on disbursing payments within 24 hours of purchase.

Punjab food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Monday said that the state’s grain markets are witnessing a robust arrival of wheat, with an average of 10 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of the crop arriving daily across Punjab.

Punjab food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Monday said that the state’s grain markets are witnessing a robust arrival of wheat, with an average of 10 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of the crop arriving daily across Punjab. (HT File)
Punjab food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Monday said that the state’s grain markets are witnessing a robust arrival of wheat, with an average of 10 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of the crop arriving daily across Punjab. (HT File)

During his visit to the grain market in Phillaur, the minister inspected ongoing procurement operations and interacted with farmers present at the site. He informed that wheat procurement was approaching its peak, with over 37 lakh MT of wheat having already arrived at 1,864 designated purchase centres across the state. Of this, procurement agencies have purchased 33.50 lakh MTs at Minimum Support Price (MSP), amounting to 2,425 per quintal.

Highlighting the government’s focus on timely payments, Kataruchak revealed that farmers have already received 3,216 crore for their procured wheat, with a strong emphasis on disbursing payments within 24 hours of purchase.

Emphasizing the government’s inclusive approach, the minister said that the welfare of all stakeholders, including labourers, is being taken care of. He said that a revision in labour rates was already done, increasing it from 2.21 to 2.64 per bag, in recognition of the estimated 25 crore bags to be handled this season. This revision is expected to generate around 10 crore in wages for mandi labourers.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Farmers getting payment within 24 hrs in Punjab: Kataruchak
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On