Farmers’ protest: 34 cops injured in Hisar clash: SP

A day after a clash broke out between the Haryana Police and farmers at Khedi Chopta village in Hisar, Hansi SP Maqsood Ahmed on Saturday said that 34 policemen, including him and two DSP-rank officials, sustained injuries. A farmer during farmers ‘Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district, on Saturday. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference in Hansi, Ahmed said that the farmers had pelted them with stones when they were trying to stop them from moving ahead from Khedi Chopta village and to restrict them, police used water cannons and tear gas shells. He appealed to the farmers to maintain peace and not take law and order in their hands.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The clash had occurred on Friday when the farmers announced to move towards Khanauri from Khedi Chopta village. When the farmers started moving towards their tractor-trailers around 2.30 pm, the police deployed heavy security to stop them from moving ahead. When the farmers started going from the protest venue at Khedi Chopta village, the cops started firing tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse them. The farmers had pelted the cops with stones.

“No first information report (FIR) was registered against farmers. We held a meeting with farmer leaders and urged them to restore peace. We had released 16 farmers, who were detained during the clash,” the SP added.

Farmer leader Vikas Sisar said that their protest at Khedi Chopta village will be continued till farmers’ demands are not met.