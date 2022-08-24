Farmers protest ‘forcible’ possession of land by MC in Karnal
The farmers in Karnal claimed that the land belongs to them and five farmers were cultivating this land since 1992 and they had legal documents in their favour
: Hundreds of farmers on Tuesday held a protest at Karnal’s mini-secretariat against the officials of the Nissing municipal committee for ‘forcibly’ taking the possession of eight acres of agricultural land from farmers.
The farmers claimed that the land belongs to them and five farmers were cultivating this land since 1992 and they had legal documents in their favour.
However, officials of the Nissing MC on Sunday said that they had filed an appeal in the SDM court and challenged the decree, claiming that the SDM court has given the orders in their favour.
Even on Sunday, they came to claim the possession of the land and the farmers were not given enough time to raise their concerns. The farmers threatened to continue their protest against the Nissing MC for misuing its power.
Chitkara University selected nodal centre for Smart India Hackathon’s hardware edition
Chitkara University has been selected as a nodal centre to facilitate the Smart India Hackathon's hardware edition. A total 15 teams will be participating in the hardware edition, in which 105 participants will be competing against three problem statements from one ministry. Each problem statement has a winning amount of ₹ 1 lakh. Under the student innovation category, three prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000, and ₹50,000 will be provided to the winning teams.
Chandigarh: Sanjay Tandon, five others file nominations for UT Cricket Association elections
Ahead of the upcoming UT Cricket Association elections scheduled on August 29, outgoing president Sanjay Tandon filed nomination along with five other members on the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday. His name was proposed by Dr Vibha Ray, Subhash Mahajan, Ravindra Talwar and Sharanjit Singh for the post of president. Yuvraj Mahajan was proposed for the post of vice-president by outgoing vice-president Hari Singh Khurana and Rahul Talwar.
Haryana police nabs most wanted criminal from Kerala
The Special Task Force of the Haryana police has arrested a most wanted criminal and proclaimed offender, carrying a reward of ₹ 25,000, from Kerala. The arrested accused, identified as Mohd. Ahsaan, was absconding for the last about 15 years and is a resident of Yamunanagar district. He was hiding in Kozhikode in Kerala. As per information, the accused kept changing his hideouts in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Kerala to escape arrest.
Chennai Open Golf Championship: Chandigarh’s Karandeep off to brisk start
Chandigarh's Karandeep Kochhar, on his maiden visit to Chennai, enjoyed his first day of tournament golf in the city as he shot a seven-under 65 to make a brisk start and lead the field in round one of Chennai Open Golf Championship 2022 being played at the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF) golf course.
Panjab University: Now, UIET students protest over fee hike
A day after students boycotted classes at University Institute of Legal Studies, a number of students on Tuesday held a protest over fee hike at Panjab University's University Institute of Engineering and Technology. The protest call was given by Students For Society. The PU senate had in July approved a 7.5% fee hike for new and 5% for ongoing batches.
