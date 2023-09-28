Farmers protest ‘tardy paddy procurement’ in Karnal

Alleging tardy procurement of paddy, farmers and arhtiyas on Thursday locked gates of Nigdhu and Taraori grain markets in Karnal district. The protesting farmers alleged that there were only four millers to procure paddy and they are unable to procure the entire produce coming in the mandis leading a space crunch. They also demanded to increase the number of millers deputed for the procurement of the non-basmati paddy by the procurement agencies. They agreed to end the protest following an assurance by SDM Anubhav Mehta. In Nilokheri grain market, farmers alleged that the rice millers were not procuring their produce and they are left with no other option but to wait in the mandis. Alleging tardy procurement of paddy, farmers and arhtiyas on Thursday locked gates of Nigdhu and Taraori grain markets in Karnal district. (Representational image)

KU V-C gets 3-year extension

KARNAL : Kurukshetra University vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva got a three-year extension. The orders issued by Haryana governor and Chancellor of Kurukshetra University Bandaru Dattatreya in accordance with the KU Act 1986 granted the extension effective from November 10, 2023. In a statement, the V-C has expressed gratitude to the governor and CM Manohar Lal Khattar and thanked them for giving him the opportunity to continue his services to the university. His extended term promises to bring further progress and innovation to the institution.

5 KCGMC docs get show-cause notice for negligence

KARNAL : Taking a note of negligence in duty, Dr Jagdish Dureja, director, Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) and Hospital, Karnal, said show-cause notices have been served to five doctors. They have been told to respond to the cause behind the premature delivery of a mentally challenged woman at the hospital. A staff nurse has been suspended and another one has been sent on leave in this regard. Dr Dureja said that a five-member committee was constituted which found negligence on the part of the staff on duty, but one staff nurse has been suspended and another has been sent on leave till the inquiry is completed. As per the information, the incident took place on Sunday when the woman had delivered a premature stillborn baby in the ward. After the incident, people raised the issue with the director and mayor Renu Bala Gupta who ordered an inquiry.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!