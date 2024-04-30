Farmers’ rail roko stir: Key trains cancelled till May 1

Due to the ongoing farmers’ rail roko agitation near Shambhu border, several trains from Chandigarh to key stations in Punjab will remain cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Farmers from Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) blocked the Delhi-Ambala-Amritsar railway track near the Shambhu border on April 17, leading to diversion and cancellation of several trains. (HT file)

On Monday, Chandigarh-Amritsar Intercity Express (12411), Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express (12412), Chandigarh-Amritsar Express (12241), Firozpur Cantt-Chandigarh Sutlej Express (14630), SAS Nagar-Firozpur Cantt Express (14613) and Firozpur Cantt-SAS Nagar Express (14614) remained cancelled, railway officials said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

All these trains will not operate on Tuesday as well, according to officials.

Even on Wednesday, Amritsar-Chandigarh Express (12242) and Chandigarh-Firozpur Cantt Sutlej Express (14629) will remain cancelled.

These low occupancy trains have been cancelled to clear way for diverted long-route trains with higher occupancy amid the rail blockade on the Ambala-Sahnewal section near Shambhu border.

Farmers from Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) blocked the Delhi-Ambala-Amritsar railway track near the Shambhu border on April 17, demanding the release of three fellow protesters who were arrested in February and March during the ongoing farmers’ stir. Ever since, railways has cancelled the trains with low occupancy to prioritise clearance for diverted trains passing through Chandigarh.