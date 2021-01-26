Farmers remove police barricades at Singhu, Tikri to begin tractor march before schedule
Farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws removed police barricades at Tikri and Singhu borders and headed towards Delhi on their tractors, motorcycles and SUVs on Tuesday morning.
Many farmers started their march on foot and showered petals on security forces, including Delhi policemen.
At Tikri border, senior Delhi Police personnel tried to caution the farmers about law and order but the protesters removed barricades while showering petals on them. The farmers started the tractor march before the scheduled time agreed to by the farm leaders and administration.
A long queue of tractor-trolleys, cars, motorcycles and other vehicles was seen on the Ambala-Delhi and Rohtak-Delhi highways as part of the farmers’ Republic Day march.
The farmers said they will reach Delhi and hold a peaceful protest, while their leaders kept making announcements to follow their guidelines and carry out a peaceful march.
WILL NOT FOLLOW ROUTE GIVEN BY DELHI POLICE: FARMER LEADER
Satnam Singh Pannu, the president of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti, said they will not follow the route given by Delhi Police to hold their tractor march.
“We will hold our tractor march on the Outer Ring Road. We have given 45 minutes to Delhi Police to remove the barricades and give us a clear path,” he told reporters.
The farmers are also showing tableau of their respective states at both the borders.
NO PROTEST AGAINST HARYANA MINISTERS
Haryana ministers did not face any protest at the Republic Day functions.
State agriculture minister JP Dalal unfurled the Tricolour at Rewari, while deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa did so at Mahendragarh and minister of state for social justice and empowerment Om Prakash Yadav took the salute at Jhajjar.
The national flag was unfurled by the respective deputy commissioners in Rohtak, Jind, Dadri, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Kaithal districts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers remove police barricades at Singhu, Tikri to begin tractor march before schedule
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thousands leave for Delhi ahead of rally from Punjab, Haryana
- In the Haryana districts of Rohtak, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and Dadri, villages emptied out as farmers drove to Delhi in tractors-trailers, cars, SUVs and motorbikes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC gives Centre two weeks to decide on Rajoana mercy plea
- Rajaona was convicted over the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in August 1995.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Punjab to take on Karnataka in quarters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh MC says it’s committed to protecting waste lifters’ livelihood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh DSP gets President’s Police Medal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh transport buses to run at full occupancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer leaders deploy volunteers to check rumour-mongering during tractor parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University to hold online exams for odd semesters from Feb 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh MC seeks ₹1,058 crore from admn for 2021-2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panchkula leads in meeting Covid vaccination target in tricity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apni mandis set to reopen in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3,000 cops on vigil in and around Chandigarh on R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K hospital, musicologist study if music helps treat mental disorders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 tourists from Delhi killed in car accident near Shimla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox