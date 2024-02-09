Farmers seek disbursement of crop loss compensation

Farmers on Thursday laid siege to the mini secretariat in Hisar demanding the release of disbursement of crop loss compensation for kharif 2022 in 55 villages of the district. The farmers said that the insurance companies had stopped crop compensation of 72 villages for kharif season 2022, of which the company had now disbursed compensation for 17 villages. (HT File Photo)

“The insurance company should release the compensation of the remaining 52 villages at the earliest. The company had rejected insurance of many farmers, and the company should send the rejected forms to the deputy commissioner so that we can know on what ground our insurance was rejected. The government should also provide crop insurance for damaged crops for kharif season last year,” said farmer leader Sandeep Ramayan.

The farmers have blocked the Hisar-Rajgarh road, which caused inconvenience to commuters. The farmers announced to intensify the protest, if they were not paid crop insurance soon.