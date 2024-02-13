Farmers throw stones at Haryana Police at Shambhu, face teargas shelling

Restive protesters threw stones at Haryana Police at the Shambhu border with Punjab on Tuesday afternoon when they were prevented from marching towards Delhi, prompting the personnel to drop teargas shells to disperse them. Teargas shells being fired to disperse farmers protesting at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their Dilli Chalo march, near Ambala on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Farmers were seen trying to remove the cement barricades with their tractors in a bid to breach the multi-layered security.

Ambala range inspector general of police Sibash Kabiraj said: “We welcome farmers coming from Punjab but if they travel on tractors, it will create problems for the people of the state. They can travel on buses, trains or on foot. If they come on tractors, we will not allow them. We could arrange buses for them if they ask us to do so.”

Haryana Police spokesperson and assistant inspector general (AIG) Manisha Chaudhary said: “Stones were pelted at Haryana Police by protesters at Shambhu border. Teargas was used by the police to control the situation. No one is allowed to create nuisance, those doing so will be dealt with strictly. The situation is completely under control.”

“Respect the law and maintain peace,” she said, adding that police are monitoring the situation in the state closely for the convenience of the common people and to maintain law and order.

“The situation is completely under control in the state,” the spokesperson said, appealing to the public not to share misleading and inflammatory information on social media as offenders would be dealt with strictly.

She also asked people to avoid unnecessary travel and contact Haryana Police helpline number 112 in case of any inconvenience. “People should cooperate and not panic,” she added.

The police have deployed concrete slabs, iron nails, barricades and barbed wires to deter the protesters from marching on.