Farmers to hold candlelight marches on Dec 24 in support of Dallewal

Farm unions on Sunday said that they will hold candle marches on December 24 across the country in support of veteran farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered its 27th day. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on an indefinite fast since November 26 at the Khanauri border in Sangrur. (ANI File)

Additionally, on December 26, when Dallewal’s fast will complete a month, symbolic hunger strikes will be held at tehsil and district levels, a statement issued by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) added.

Meanwhile, doctors attending the farm leader termed his health condition ‘critical’ and reiterated that he is at risk of cardiac arrest and multi-organ failure.

Dallewal, 67, has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP on crops.

A statement issued by the SKM (Non-Political) and KMM said following the advice of doctors, the veteran farmer leader did not come on stage on Sunday. Due to the continuous hunger strike for 27 days, his immunity has become very weak, putting him at risk of infection, the statement said.

“His hands and feet were cold. Starvation is adversely affecting his nervous system, and vital organs like liver and kidneys,” a doctor who examined Dallewal told reporters at the Khanauri border.

“His reflexes are very slow. His blood pressure is also fluctuating, sometimes dropping sharply, which is a matter of concern,” said the doctor, who is part of a team of medics from an NGO.

“He is hemodynamically unstable (unstable movement of blood that results in inadequate blood flow). Generally, such patients require admission to the ICU. He is at risk of cardiac arrest and his condition is critical,” the doctor said.

Quoting leaders of the two farmers’ bodies, the statement said since Parliament is supreme in the country, the Centre should accept the suggestions of the parliamentary committee and make a law to give legal guarantee for MSP.

The farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A “jatha” (group) of 101 farmers made three attempts to enter Delhi on foot between December 6 and 14, but they were not allowed to proceed by security personnel in Haryana.