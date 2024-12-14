Farmers to make fresh bid to reach Delhi today

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Rakesh Tikait met Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered the 18th day, on Friday even as farmers announced to make a fresh attempt to cross over to Haryana from Shambhu border on Saturday as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. Punjab farmers at the Shambhu Border amid the ongoing protest by farmers to press the central government to accept their demands including a legal guarantee to the MSP on crops, in Patiala district, Friday. (PTI)

A group of 101 farmers, under the banner of SKM (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), pegged “marjeevdas” (those ready to sacrifice their lives), will start the march at 12pm.

KMM convener Sarvan Singh Pandher told HT, “Though our undefended farmers will not be able to cross over to Haryana, given the presence of thousands of security personnel, we will take our chance, sheerly to expose the BJP-led central and Haryana governments who are not letting peaceful protesters to march to the National Capital.”

Meanwhile, Dallewal’s health is said to have further deteriorated, with doctors recommending immediate hospitalisation. Fearing that the Punjab Police may whisk off the leader, farmers have beefed up the security around him.

“No unidentified person is allowed to get close to Dallewal. Round-the-clock vigil is being kept at the protest site to identify and nab unidentified persons,” said farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra.

Dallewal, with the support of doctors, was, however, brought near the main stage from his makeshift room on Friday. Though he couldn’t speak, he responded to farmers through gestures.

Tikait expressed concern over Dallewal’s health. “We are very worried about his health, which is deteriorating by the day. The government should immediately hold talks with protesting unions.”

When asked about the possibility of SKM joining the ongoing protest of SKM (non-political) and KMM, Tikait seemed indifferent to the question, and said that their priority is Dallewal’s health. He said they are supporting the movement, but refused to state whether they would join the protest.

Commenting on the Supreme Court (SC) directives to a five-member committee to engage with farmers to persuade them (farmers) to temporarily suspend their agitation or relocate themselves from the highways at the Punjab-Haryana border, Pandher told HT that the committee lacked political legitimacy and authority to address their core demands, particularly the legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP).

“The SC should direct the Union government to hold talks with the protesting farmers. We don’t see any point in talking with the committee as it is already aware of our demands. Now, the government should come forward instead of the SC-appointed committee. Even if the SC-appointed committee gives recommendation in our favour, it is the Centre that has to implement it,” said Pandher.

Sukhjeet Singh, who is a senior member of SKM (non-political), said, “We have already submitted a demand charter to the committee, and believe that now Union government should come for talks. We have never refused to hold talks with anyone. But it should be the government holding talks not the SC-appointed committee. Dallewal will not end his fast-unto-death come what may,” he said.

In the evening, popular Punjabi singer Babbu Mann, reached Khanauri border and met Dallewal. As a mark of protest, farmers also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Khanauri border.