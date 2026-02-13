Farmers to protest India-US trade deal outside Haryana CM’s K’shetra house

Farmers under the banner of Haryana Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha on Thursday announced a massive three-day sit-in outside the chief minister’s residence in Kurukshetra from February 23 to 25. Speaking to the media, farmer leaders stated that the proposed India-US trade deal will ruin Indian farmers and the “Modi government is conspiring against the farmers.” (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

At a meeting in Karnal, the farmers strongly opposed the India-US trade deal and said that they will raise issues like elderly pensions as well as a shady probe into the alleged paddy scam.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sir Chhotu Ram) spokesperson Bahadur Mehla Baldi said that on February 23, the farmers from Haryana will gather at Devi Lal Park and will march to the CM residence.

“On February 24, a torchlight procession will be held in Kurukshetra city, with thousands of farmers participating. Prior to this, effigies of US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will be burned in all districts of Haryana on February 17 and 18,” he added.

Speaking to the media, farmer leaders stated that the proposed India-US trade deal will ruin Indian farmers and the “Modi government is conspiring against the farmers.”

“PM Modi is selling the country to his domestic and foreign capitalist friends. The Modi government promised to double farmers’ income, but the government’s policies will burden farmers with debt. Farmer leaders stated that, just as they protested to repeal the three agricultural laws, farmers will launch a major movement to stop the India-US trade deal,” farmer leader from Ambala Amarjeet Mohri said.

Another leader from Karnal Jagdeep Aulakh said that the paddy scam runs into several crores but the government is working to protect the accused.

“The officials arrested so far are like small fish in this scam; the prime accused are still free. Farmer organisations are also strongly opposing the Electricity Amendment Bill, the denial of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, and policies that burden farmers with debt,” he added.