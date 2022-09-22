Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmers to stop trains for three hours in Punjab today

Farmers to stop trains for three hours in Punjab today

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 01:06 AM IST

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) is set to stop the movement of trains for three hours in Punjab on Thursday to protest against the state government for not providing relief to farmers whose cotton crop was destroyed due to pink bollworm and ‘fake pesticides

Farmers are stopping trains in Punjab to protest against the state government for not providing relief to those whose cotton crop was destroyed due to pink bollworm and ‘fake pesticides. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) is set to stop the movement of trains for three hours in Punjab on Thursday to protest against the state government for not providing relief to farmers whose cotton crop was destroyed due to pink bollworm and ‘fake pesticides’.

The union leaders said farmers have no confidence in the Aam Aadmi Party government as it is continuously ignoring their issues and demands.

Union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said the trains will be stopped from 12pm to 3pm across the state.

“After our previous protests, the government had announced compensation for farmers but they have so far not released it,” said said Ugrahan.

