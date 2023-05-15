Air pollution spikes across Punjab as farm fires rage

The air quality index (AQI) across Punjab dipped in the last week, during the time when farmers started setting the wheat stubble on fire in the fields. A field set on fire in Bathinda on Sunday. (HT Photo)

There are eight continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) in different parts of the state and the analysis of the data revealed that air pollution has seen an upward tick since May 8.

As per Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) data, a total of 8,740 incidents of farm fires have been reported this rabi season.

Seven districts of semi-arid southwest Punjab have contributed 3,698 cases (42%) of the total farm fires reported to date post-wheat harvesting.

Since May 8, air quality in Amritsar was recorded as ‘poor’ at 211 AQI scale on May 11, whereas the Majha heartland witnessed ‘moderate’ air or at a scale of 101-200 on four days.

To date, Amritsar has recorded 653 farm fire cases, the third highest in the state this rabi season. Its adjoining district of Gurdaspur has reported 696, the second-highest farm fire this year.

In Bathinda, AQI has steadily worsened since last Sunday. On May 14, the air quality of the largest district of south Malwa was ‘moderate’ or when foul air leads to ‘breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases.’

PPCB data says Bathinda has recorded 551 farm fire events this season, and on Sunday, the AQI touched the ‘poor’ level.

Bathinda’s adjoining district Moga has reported 895 fires, the highest in Punjab in the post-wheat harvest phase this year. The only CAAQMS in the Doaba belt has recorded an AQI of more than 100 or at the ‘moderate’ level on five days since last Sunday.

At the beginning of this month, AQI in Ludhiana was below the scale of 100 on five days, but after May 7, there has been an upward tick in air pollution indicators. On May 13, it touched the ‘poor’ scale. At another air monitoring station at the industrial hub of Mandi Gobindgarh in Ludhiana, the AQI remained ‘moderate’ on five days this week.

Similarly, Patiala is also seeing an upward swing in air pollution when the AQI was measured at a ‘moderate’ level on six days this week.

Khanna is the only place where the CAAQMS computed air quality from ‘good’ to ‘satisfactory’ or below the scale of 100 for the entire month.

Farm fires behind the poor AQI: experts

“There is a link to farm fires and worsening AQI. Stubble burning needs to stop as it affects both public health and the quality of the soil. The department has been educating the farmers to desist from the practice,” said an agriculture department official on the condition of anonymity.

Professor of environment studies at Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, VK Garg said the upward trend in AQI may have been caused “primarily by the large dust particles suspended in the air after the winds in the last few days.”

PPCB chairperson Adarsh Pal Wig said this year, even though there are fewer cases of farm fires and collective efforts are being made to bring it to zero.

“After years of an intense campaign, all sections of society are aware of the ill effects of burning crop residue. But still, a few practice it which not only affects the soil’s health but spoils the health of humans. Such issues cannot be curbed only by legislation or penalty but by creating awareness and staying away from farm fires,” Wig said.

On Thursday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed concern over the burning of wheat residue, which is otherwise used as dry cattle fodder.

A progressive farmer from Bathinda’s Bajak village Baldev Singh said farmers are burning only a small portion of the wheat, which is left after the fodder has been cut.

“That can also be easily avoided, but most farmers lack resources for residue management. Unlike paddy residue, burning wheat crop waste does not generate smoke as the rabi waste is completely dry. Farm fires affect the soil-friendly insects, and hits the productivity of the crops and fertility of the soil. The government should support farmers to mitigate the problem,” he said.