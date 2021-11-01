Farmers will reach PM’s residence if they are removed from Delhi borders: Charuni

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni has warned the Centre and state governments of serious consequences if any attempt is made to forcibly remove protesting farmers from Delhi borders.

Charuni’s reaction came amid growing tension at protest sites after the Delhi police reportedly removed barricades to facilitate movement of vehicles, following the Supreme Court’s recent observation that protesters cannot block public roads indefinitely.

“There is tension among farmers as the government is making efforts to open the Haryana-Delhi borders before Diwali. But we want to warn the government that any attempt or use of force to remove farmers from roads will have serious consequences and farmers will celebrate Diwali at the Prime Minister’s residence,” said Charuni during his visit to Dachar village of Karnal on Sunday.

“We are protesting peacefully and in a democratic way but if the government tries to remove us, then lakhs of farmers, not only from Haryana or Punjab but from across the country will reach Delhi,” he added.

Chaurni told farmers to an ear to the ground and be prepared for any arising situation. “You may even get a message at night, so you should be prepared to reach Delhi anytime,” Charuni tells farmers.

Thousands of farmers, most of them from Haryana, Punjab and Western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping on Delhi borders for the past 11 months against the three new farm laws.

Mahapanchayat held in Jind

Rohtak Farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws held a ‘mahapanchayat’ at Jind’s Khatkar toll plaza on Sunday and urged the gathering to intensify the farm stir.

Farm leader Satywan Nain said they have asked the farmers to start a march towards Delhi borders and strengthen the agitation. “After Rohtak-Delhi highway was opened for two-wheelers near Tikri border, we discussed its effects. If the Delhi police tries to clear the farm site for four-wheelers, we will reach at Tikri border in large numbers and block this road which was opened for two-wheelers. The Modi government should think twice before taking any action against the protesters,” he added.