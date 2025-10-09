Fatal crash on Jalandhar-Amritsar highway claims two lives

Two young men lost their lives and three others were seriously injured in a road accident that occurred on the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway near Kartarpur in the early hours of Wednesday. The mangled remains of the car that rammed into a parked truck on Wednesday (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Chand (22) and his friend Nikhil Sharma (21), both residents of Amritsar. The injured - Shubham Kumar, Amrik Singh Kohli, and Rudra, all in their twenties - sustained serious injuries and were rushed to different hospitals in Jalandhar and Amritsar for treatment.

According to police, the accident took place around 5 am, when the Maruti Baleno car they were travelling in, crashed into a stationary truck loaded with iron rods. The rods were reportedly protruding dangerously beyond the truck’s frame.

“The impact of the collision could be gauged from the fact that the iron rods pierced into the upper body parts of both the deceased persons, who were sitting in front,” a police official said.

It took several hours for rescue teams to retrieve the bodies from the mangled remains of the car, which was completely damaged in the collision. The truck driver fled the scene following the accident.

Family members of the deceased informed the police that the youths had travelled to a religious site on Tuesday and were returning to Amritsar when the accident occurred.