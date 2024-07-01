Fatehabad: Two migrant workers arrested for raping minor girl

Two migrant workers were arrested on the charges of abducting and raping a three-and-half-year-old girl in a village in Fatehabad’s Tohana area on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. Tohana station house officer Devi Lal said as per initial investigations the two migrant workers — Satish and Mukesh— abducted the girl and raped her in the nearby fields.

In his complaint to Tohana police, a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh said that he, along with his wife, have been working as labourers in the fields of a farmer in a village in Fatehabad’s Tohana area.

“On Saturday night, three migrant workers, Mukesh, Satish and Sambhu, came to meet me. They also hail from Uttar Pradesh and were employed by other farmers in the area. We consumed alcohol, and the trio went home. Around 3 am on Sunday, I woke up and found my daughter missing. She was recovered from Jakhal Road. I, along with my employer, rushed my daughter to Tohana Civil Hospital, where doctors confirmed sexual assault,” the migrant worker added in his complaint.

“Both the accused have been arrested on the charges of abduction, rape and under various sections of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSCO) Act,” the SHO added.