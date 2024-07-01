 Fatehabad: Two migrant workers arrested for raping minor girl - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fatehabad: Two migrant workers arrested for raping minor girl

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jul 01, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Tohana station house officer Devi Lal said as per initial investigations the two migrant workers — Satish and Mukesh— abducted the girl and raped her in the nearby fields.

Two migrant workers were arrested on the charges of abducting and raping a three-and-half-year-old girl in a village in Fatehabad’s Tohana area on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Tohana station house officer Devi Lal said as per initial investigations the two migrant workers — Satish and Mukesh— abducted the girl and raped her in the nearby fields.
Tohana station house officer Devi Lal said as per initial investigations the two migrant workers — Satish and Mukesh— abducted the girl and raped her in the nearby fields.

In his complaint to Tohana police, a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh said that he, along with his wife, have been working as labourers in the fields of a farmer in a village in Fatehabad’s Tohana area.

“On Saturday night, three migrant workers, Mukesh, Satish and Sambhu, came to meet me. They also hail from Uttar Pradesh and were employed by other farmers in the area. We consumed alcohol, and the trio went home. Around 3 am on Sunday, I woke up and found my daughter missing. She was recovered from Jakhal Road. I, along with my employer, rushed my daughter to Tohana Civil Hospital, where doctors confirmed sexual assault,” the migrant worker added in his complaint.

Tohana station house officer Devi Lal said as per initial investigations the two migrant workers — Satish and Mukesh— abducted the girl and raped her in the nearby fields.

“Both the accused have been arrested on the charges of abduction, rape and under various sections of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSCO) Act,” the SHO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Fatehabad: Two migrant workers arrested for raping minor girl
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On