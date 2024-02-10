 Fatehgarh Sahib-based agent arrested in fake visa racket by Delhi Police - Hindustan Times
Fatehgarh Sahib-based agent arrested in fake visa racket by Delhi Police

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Feb 10, 2024 08:54 AM IST

The accused, identified as Mukesh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, was arrested by a team of IGI airport police station, cops said.

A 34-year-old man was arrested here for his alleged involvement in a fake visa racket, police said on Thursday.

According to DCP (Airport) Usha Rangnani, an Indian passenger, Sehajpreet Singh, was caught travelling on a fake visa in Thailand in July 2023. He was then deported to India and handed over to Indian agencies.

During interrogation, Singh disclosed that he wanted to go abroad to earn money. He added that he befriended a Punjab-based travel agent named Mukesh on Facebook in 2022, Rangnani said. Mukesh told him that he worked in Malaysia for many years and lured him with assurance of good job opportunities, she said.

The duo struck a deal of 1 lakh and Singh flew to Thailand where he was caught by the authorities at the airport and sent back to India, another officer said.

Police said the further investigation in the case is underway to unearth the involvement of other agents and to scrutinise bank accounts of Mukesh to trace his possible involvement in other similar cases

