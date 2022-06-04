Father of two stabs Ambala woman for rejecting marriage proposal
A 35-year-old father of two allegedly stabbed a woman for rejecting his marriage proposal at her house in Ambala Cantonment’s Janakpuri area on Thursday night.
The victim, identified as Amrita Singh, 23, received injuries on the left side of her neck and remains under treatment at the sub-divisional civil hospital.
She told the police that she met the accused, Aman Kumar, a resident of Karnal’s Madhuban, at a private hospital, where they both worked, in November last year.
Claiming to be unmarried, Kumar befriended her and proposed to marry her, but she found out that he was already married and had two children.
Singh said she turned down Kumar’s proposal and left the job in March this year. But he continued to contact her and would persuade her to marry her, while promising to divorce his wife.
On Thursday night, while she was alone at home, Singh broke in and once again pushed her to marry him.
When she refused, Kumar stabbed her with a knife and even tried to strangulate her. When she fell unconscious, he fled the spot, she said in her police statement.
On regaining consciousness around 11 pm, Singh realised that her mobile phone was missing and informed the police with the help of neighbours.
DSP Ram Kumar said the woman was rushed to the sub-divisional civil hospital for treatment, and the accused was booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mahesh Nagar police station. A manhunt has been launched to arrest him.
