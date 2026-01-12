Father-son duo assaulted by neighbours in Kharar; 6 booked

A man and his father were assaulted by their neighbours at their residence in Kharar during the early hours of January 1. Following the incident, police registered a case against six individuals, including three identified and three unidentified suspects. Following the incident, police registered a case against six individuals, including three identified and three unidentified suspects. (Representational Image)

The victim, identified as Maninder Singh, said in his complaint that the incident occurred around 3 am, while he and his father were home alone. According to the complaint, two neighbours, identified as Nitish and Jatin, rang the doorbell and began assaulting Maninder’s father, who was standing near the balcony. The attackers were allegedly armed with sharp-edged weapons.

When Maninder Singh intervened to rescue his father, the assailants allegedly attacked him as well. Maninder said that although he raised an alarm to seek help, the assault continued. He further alleged that the attackers snatched his gold chain and threatened to shoot him before fleeing the scene.

Shortly after the incident, Maninder’s wife returned home and took both injured men to Civil Hospital, Kharar, where they were admitted for treatment. Police said that the victims sustained injuries and are currently undergoing medical care.

After being medically examined, Maninder approached the police and submitted a complaint detailing the sequence of events. Based on his statement, police registered a case under Sections 115(1), 118(1), 190, 351(2) and 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against three named and three unidentified persons.