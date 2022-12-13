Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Father-son duo killed in road mishap in Muktsar

Father-son duo killed in road mishap in Muktsar

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 10:09 PM IST

A 29-year-old Vakeel Kumar and his father Kishan Kumar (55) were killed, when a speeding SUV hit their motorcycle near Muktsar district’s Sangudhona village on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said the motorcycle caught fire after the high-impact collision on Muktsar-Bathina road. (HT photo)
Eyewitnesses said the motorcycle caught fire after the high-impact collision on Muktsar-Bathina road. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda

A 29-year-old Vakeel Kumar and his father Kishan Kumar (55) were killed, when a speeding SUV hit their motorcycle near Muktsar district’s Sangudhona village on Tuesday.

Deceased were residents of Kotli Ablu village of Bathinda and were returning from Muktsar when the fatal mishap occurred. According to the information, Vakeel got married on December 7. Eyewitnesses said the motorcycle caught fire after the high-impact collision on Muktsar-Bathina road. Occupants of the SUV fled from the accident spot leaving behind the vehicle. A police personnel, who was passing by the accident spot, arranged a vehicle to rush the badly injured father-son duo the Muktsar civil hospital where they succumbed to multiple injuries. Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Opinderjeet Singh Ghumman said police teams are tracking down the occupants of the seized SUV.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out