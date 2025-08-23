F&CC approves proposal to host Chrysanthemum Show at ‘zero budget’ in Chandigarh

The finance and contract committee (F&CC) of the Chandigarh MC approved the proposal to organise the 38th Chrysanthemum Show 2025 at the Terraced Garden, Sector 33, during the third week of December at ‘zero-budget’ through sponsors. The estimated expenditure for the event is ₹ 21.72 lakh, however, the MC has resolved to organise the show without incurring any cost by inviting sponsorships through an expression of interest . (HT File Photo for representation)

The Chrysanthemum Show is one of the city’s most awaited annual flower festivals, attracting participation from government and semi-government institutions, private growers, and the general public.

The meeting was held under the chairpersonship of mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla and was attended by municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, special commissioner Pardeep Kumar, and committee members, including councillors Suman Devi, Saurabh Joshi, Jasmanpreet Singh, along with senior officials of the civic body.

Last year, the show was held from December 13 to 15, where chrysanthemum pots were displayed for the public. This year, the corporation has proposed a larger-scale celebration with competitions, floral quizzes, prize distribution, cultural performances, publicity campaigns, and inaugural and closing ceremonies.

The estimated expenditure for the event is ₹21.72 lakh, however, the MC has resolved to organise the show without incurring any cost by inviting sponsorships through an expression of interest (EOI) from agencies, companies, and individuals. Notices will be published in newspapers to attract potential sponsors and partners, ensuring public participation and festive celebrations on a grand scale.