Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / FCI corruption: CBI arrests manager of grain-testing lab posted in Chandigarh

FCI corruption: CBI arrests manager of grain-testing lab posted in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 11:25 PM IST

As part of its ongoing search operation against a corrupt syndicate of FCI officials, rice mill owners and grain merchants,CBI arrested a manager of a foodgrain quality testing laboratory posted in Chandigarh and ₹20 lakh of unaccounted money was recovered taking the total recoveries to ₹1 crore.

The CBI on Friday arrested a manager of a foodgrain quality testing laboratory posted in Chandigarh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh of unaccounted money was recovered taking the total recoveries to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore. It was alleged by the FCI that private rice millers and grain merchants were paying bribes to FCI officials for getting favours.
The CBI on Friday arrested a manager of a foodgrain quality testing laboratory posted in Chandigarh and 20 lakh of unaccounted money was recovered taking the total recoveries to 1 crore. It was alleged by the FCI that private rice millers and grain merchants were paying bribes to FCI officials for getting favours.
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As part of its ongoing search operation against a corrupt syndicate of FCI officials, rice mill owners and grain merchants through ‘Operation Kanak’, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a manager of a foodgrain quality testing laboratory posted in Chandigarh and 20 lakh of unaccounted money was recovered taking the total recoveries to 1 crore.

The CBI has not disclosed the name of the officer who was arrested on Friday. The raids entered fourth day today.

A total of three arrests have been made so far which included deputy general manager (quality control) Rakesh Mishra posted at Chandigarh and a proprietor of a firm based at Kharar (Punjab). Both were arrested on Tuesday.

The CBI has conducted searches at different locations at Ropar, Sangrur, Morinda, Bassi Pathana Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Barnala, Mansa, Bathinda, Sunam, Budhlada and Mohali.

Fixed deposits of the value of 3 crore and documents pertaining to various properties were recovered during the four-day searches conducted on the premises of the accused.

It was alleged by the FCI that private rice millers and grain merchants were paying bribes to FCI officials for getting favours in accommodating procurement of low-quality foodgrains, malpractices in day-to-day operations in unloading of foodgrains and managing enquiries against various malpractices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out