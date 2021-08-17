Fearing Taliban regime, Afghan students seek visa extension

With the Taliban taking over Kabul, several Afghan students studying at Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University are scrambling to apply for visa extension.

Fifty-two Afghan students were enrolled in the 2019-20 academic session and 12 in 2020-21, says MDU centre of international academic affairs dean Ajay Rajan. The Visas of most will expire by November-end.

“We have extended the visa of one student and will look into other students’ cases as and when they approach us,” Rajan said.

Abdul Rahim Wardak, who is pursuing a masters in public administration, said, “My visa expires in a couple of days. All of us are hoping to get a visa extension as the situation in Afghanistan has turned violent. I have been trying to contact my family for a month, but to no avail. We are also facing financial problems as we are unable to contact our families. On Tuesday, a delegation of Afghan students will approach MDU officials and request them to extend our visas for a year.”

Wardak has just appeared for the final semester exams and is waiting for the result. “ I want to continue to study at MDU, and will look for a job to meet my expenses,” he added.

Around nine Afghan students are still in Rohtak, while many are stuck in Afghanistan. A student of public administration, who is in Afghanistan, said the situation in Mazar-i-Sharif, the fourth largest Afghan city is volatile with people not being allowed to venture out of their homes.

“ My family has been asking me to approach MDU authorities to get a visa to travel to India. My visa expired last month. After the Taliban takes charge, it will not be possible to go to the Kabul airport. I urge the Indian government to evacuate all Afghan students who are studying in India,” he said, his voice cracking with emotion during the telephonic conversation.

Another Afghan student stuck in Kabul said he will travel to India once the situation improves. “My visa expires in September. I have contacted officials at MDU and they assured me that they will extend my visa for a year. The Indian government is our only hope. Other countries have fled, leaving us in a war-like situation,” the student said over the phone.

Indian National Student Organisation (INSO) national president Pradeep Deswal, said they will meet the vice-chancellors of different universities in the northern region and request them to extend the study visa of Afghan students for a year.

“ We will also provide financial support to Afghan students, if needed,” he added.