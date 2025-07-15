Felling of apple trees: Himachal farmers urge state govt to intervene

Himachal Kisan Sabha and the Himachal Seb Utpadak Sangh on Monday condemning the ongoing cutting of trees in various parts of Himachal Pradesh following the orders of the high court, has asked the state to intervene in the matter, while announcing an emergency meeting in Hatkoti Jubbal to plan protests against “illegal evictions.” Addressing the issue of fruit-bearing trees being cut down mid-season, Himachal revenue minister Negi revealed that the state government had filed an application in the HC through the advocate general to temporarily halt the cutting of such trees until the harvest is completed, allowing farmers to salvage their produce. (File)

Addressing a press conference, former Theog MLA and Himachal Kisan Sabha member Rakesh Singha termed the ongoing eviction drive, particularly the cutting of apple orchards in Kotkhai and surrounding villages, as “legally flawed” and “anti-farmer”.

Singha said, “The apple trees being cut down are not mere encroachments; they are standing orchards planted decades ago, a source of livelihood for thousands of small farmers. The high court must understand the difference between forest land and cultivable land used by farmers for generations.”

“We are not against the forest. But forest conservation cannot come at the cost of destroying livelihoods. What we demand is justice, land demarcation, and protection not bulldozers and axe-wielding forest officials,” he said.

The farmers are protesting against the eviction drive being carried out by the authorities following the July 2 order passed by a division bench of justices Vivek Singh Thakur and Bipin C Negi of the Shimla HC, which instructed the state to remove encroachments especially apple plantations from forest land and begin reforestation efforts.

“The administration has failed to distinguish between encroached land and that held lawfully or awaiting regularisation under the 2000 Amendment to the Himachal Pradesh Land Revenue Act,” said Singha.

Sohan Thakur, president of the Seb Utpadak Sangh, said, “ It is wrong to claim that apples are not a forest species. Evictions and tree cutting on this basis are unjust and a misuse of the court’s interim orders.

Sanjay Chauhan, senior farmer leader and former Shimla Mayor, called for a complete stay on all eviction proceedings until land surveys and demarcation are completed.

Enforcing court’s orders: Negi

Reacting on the issue, minister for horticulture, revenue, and tribal development Jagat Negi on Monday said, “The issue of encroachment on forest land is not new and has already been adjudicated by the high court”.

“These are not fresh cases. All these matters passed through the due administrative process from divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners and finally reached the HC. The court has delivered its verdict, and government departments such as the forest department have been directed to strictly enforce the court’s orders,” Negi said.

He further clarified that there is no scope for the state government to frame a policy outside the ambit of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

Addressing the issue of fruit-bearing trees being cut down mid-season, Negi revealed that the state government had filed an application in the HC through the advocate general to temporarily halt the cutting of such trees until the harvest is completed, allowing farmers to salvage their produce. “Unfortunately, the HC turned down that application. So the state has no choice but to comply with the court’s final directive,” the minister confirmed.