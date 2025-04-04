Menu Explore
FEMA Case: ED seizes 22-cr worth of immovable assets of Rana Sugars

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 04, 2025 09:22 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate has seized immovable properties worth ₹ 22.02 crore of Rana Sugars Limited under section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, for holding foreign exchange outside India.

The firm is owned and managed by Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh and his son and Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Inder Pratap Singh Rana, who is managing director and promotor of RSL, and other family members as chairman and promotors. (HT File)

The firm is owned and managed by Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh and his son and Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Inder Pratap Singh Rana, who is managing director and promotor of RSL, and other family members as chairman and promotors.

The ED spokesperson stated that the federal agency initiated an investigation under the provisions of FEMA, 1999 against Rana Sugars Ltd, its promoters, Directors & others in connection with the issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) and non-utilisation of entire GDR proceeds for its intended bona-fide purpose.

ED investigation revealed that out of total GDR receipts, M/s Rana Sugars Ltd did not repatriate entire GDR proceeds to India and held GDR proceeds to the tune of USD 2.56 million ( 22.02 crore) outside India in contravention of section 4 of FEMA,1999.

“Further investigation is under progress,” it stated.

Last year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposed a penalty of 63 crore on Rana Sugar Limited (RSL) on the alleged charges of diversion of funds to its conduit and individual entities.

